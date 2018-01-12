permit
- Pop CultureRick Ross Celebrates County Permit Approval Ahead Of Next Weekend's Car ShowRozay's annual event is set to unfold on Saturday (June 3) at his massive estate in Fayetteville.By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsTexas Senate Approves Bill Allowing Handgun Carrying With No PermitThe state legislature recently passed a bill repealing any requirements for carrying a handgun. By Madusa S.
- Music"Woodstock 50" Thrown A Lifeline: Festival Applies For Last Ditch Venue PermitWoodstock 50 is hopeful "Vernon Downs" will agree to host their half-dead music festival.By Devin Ch
- Music"Woodstock 50" One Step Closer To Annihilation After Losing Venue RightsThe Watkins Glen International wants no part in the action, forcing "Woodstock 50" organizers into a mad scramble.By Devin Ch
- MusicGucci Mane Postpones "Live In Canada Tour" Until September, At The EarliestGucci Mane wasn't satisfied with the production value of his nascent Canadian tour.By Devin Ch
- MusicSoulja Boy's Kidnapping Investigation: Cop Cars Slashed During Warrant SearchA surprise awaited cops as they finalized a search of Soulja Boy's private dwelling.By Devin Ch
- MusicChris Brown Illicit Pet Monkey Trial Pushed Back To March 19Chris Brown's monkey business to see a lengthy delay.By Devin Ch
- SocietyStripper Bar Busted: Food Stamps Exchanged For Drugs & Lap DancesOhio is wild.By Zaynab
- Society"Stand Your Ground" Law Protects Shooter In Deadly Fight Over Parking SpotNo arrests will be made in the event of a deadly shooting in a Clearwater, Florida.By Devin Ch
- MusicBeyonce Requests Rome's Colosseum As Location For Next Music VideoWill Beyonce gain the work permit once again?By Devin Ch
- Society"Permit Patty" Resigns After Racially-Charged Water Video Goes ViralAlison Ettel is facing the consequences. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyWhite Woman Threatens To Call Police On 8-Year-Old Girl For Selling WaterAnother case of "let's call the police for no reason."By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicChris Brown Forced To Give Up Pet Monkey; Could Face Possible ChargesChris Brown could be prosecuted for having his pet monkey without a permit.By Kevin Goddard