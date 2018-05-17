percentage
- SocietyCollege Study Reveals: Almost Half Of Students Couldn't Afford Food In 201817% of students that were surveyed say they have dealt with homelessness at some point in their academic careers.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentNetflix Sued By "Fyre Festivalgoer" For Allegedly Stealing Her Video ContentHow ironic: everybody loses except Billy McFarland when it comes to the Fyre Festival.By Devin Ch
- MusicChildish Gambino Claims Record Label Is Screwing Him Out Of Royalties: ReportDonald Glover fires back at Glassnote Entertainment Group over their ongoing royalty battle.By Aron A.
- MusicRecording Artists Only Racked in 12% Of the $43 Billion Music Industry Last YearMost of their revenue comes from touring.By Zaynab
- Music6ix9ine Plans To Donate Percentage Of "FEFE" Sales To Youth Programs After RobberyTekashi 6ix9ine is giving back to the community in whatever way he can.By Aron A.
- SportsLeBron James Will Be An NBA Owner According To His Business PartnerLeBron has high hopes for his 2nd career or 3rd career.By Devin Ch
- MusicThe-Dream Sells 75% Of His Catalog For $23 MillionThe-Dream has effectively rolled the dice on future royalty checks.By Devin Ch
- MusicEminem Explains Why He Never Gives 100% At His Shows99% is just a more achievable goal to reach.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentNetflix's Market Value Exceeds Comcast's & Is Close To Surpassing Disney'sThe streaming giant is making some serious moves in the stock market. By David Saric
- MusicFlavor Flav Pardons Chuck D, Still Seeking Royalties From Public Enemy"Brothers Gonna Work it Out."By Devin Ch