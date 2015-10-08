PAPER
- MusicTierra Whack Talks Collabs With Other Artists & "Learning How To Love"Who do you want to hear on a track with Tierra Whack?By Erika Marie
- MusicVince Staples' Biggest Flex Yet: "I Ain’t Ran Outta Toilet Paper In 5 Years"Vince Staples achieves landmark status "all off rap money."By Devin Ch
- MusicKehlani Looks Absolutely Stunning In Her Cover Shoot For Paper MagazineKehlani's Pride cover of Paper Magazine shows the softer side of her.By Alex Zidel
- MusicChristina Aguilera Says Madonna Paved The Way For Female SexualityX-Tina is proud of the current state of female sexuality. By Chantilly Post
- NewsEminem Writes Essay On The Genius Of TupacEminem wrote an essay in tribute of the genius of Tupac Shakur. By Angus Walker