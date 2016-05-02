paisley park
- MusicLizzo Recalls Meeting Prince, Says He Was Supposed To Produce Her EPThe singer shares that Prince told her, "You're next," and they discussed him producing one of her EPs, but sadly, he passed away prior to production.By Erika Marie
- MusicNearly Half Of Prince's Estate Now Owned By Primary Wave PublishingThe firm bought out most of the stake owned by Prince's siblings.By Milca P.
- NewsPrince's Estate Drops "Why The Butterflies" Demo Taken From Upcoming EPNew Prince demo reels are hitting the market on September 21st.By Devin Ch
- MusicPrince's Estate Uncovers Poetry, Photo Journals & Unreleased MusicFans could be in for a surprise.By Devin Ch
- MusicKendrick Lamar Talks Working With Taylor Swift, Prince With Howard SternKendrick Lamar reveals why he chose to link up with Taylor Swift on a record.By Matt F
- NewsPrince Had Wanted To Be A Mentor For Chris BrownAn unearthed interview from last year reveals that Prince had tried to reach out out to Chris Brown. By Angus Walker