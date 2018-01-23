oscar nominations
- Movies2024 Oscar Nominations: The Full List Has ArrivedThe Oscars are set to be an incredible show.By Alexander Cole
- Pop Culture2023 Oscar Nominations Include Rihanna & Tems' Work On "Lift Me Up"Jimmy Kimmel will be on hosting duty at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday, March 12th.By Hayley Hynes
- MoviesChadwick Boseman Earns Posthumous Best Actor Oscar NominationThe late Chadwick Boseman has recieved a posthumous Academy Award nomination for Best Actor In A Leading Role. By Mitch Findlay
- Pop Culture2021 Academy Award Nominees: Complete ListThe Oscars premiere on Sunday, April 25th. By hnhh
- MoviesThe Complete 2020 Oscar Nominations Have ArrivedHave you locked in your Oscar pool?By Mitch Findlay
- MusicKendrick Lamar, SZA, & More On Shortlist For 2019 OscarsThe Oscars have announced shortlists for several categories.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentChrissy Teigen Claps Back At "Get Out" Hater Following Oscar NominationsChrissy Teigen is having none of the "Get Out" negativity. By Matt F
- SportsKobe Bryant Receives Oscar Nomination For Animated FilmKobe's "Dear Basketball" nominated for Animated Short.By Kyle Rooney
- EntertainmentJames Franco Snubbed From Oscar Nominations Amid Sexual Harassment ClaimsFranco's widely praised performance in "The Disaster Artist" was ignored by voters.
By David Saric