open late
- MusicAction Bronson Reveals A$AP Rocky Is Featured On New Project "White Bronco"Action Bronson and A$AP Rocky cooked up something for "White Bronco."By Aron A.
- MusicG Herbo Defends Kanye West's "Slavery Sounds Like A Choice" CommentsG Herbo spoke on Vic Mensa's XXXTentacion diss and Kanye West's slavery comments on "Open Late."By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Wayne Has Reached "Legend Status" According To Bas & Blac YoungstaBas and Blac Youngsta have nothing but praise for the living legend that is Lil Wayne.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentPete Davidson On Breaking His Sobriety: "I Just Love Smoking Weed"Pete Davidson remains open about his sobriety and drug use. By hnhh
- MusicLil Xan Reveals Mac Miller's Last Words To Him Inspired Next Project's TitleLil Xan speaks on the last words Mac Miller ever told him and what he's naming his next project.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKendrick Lamar, MGK, Ty Dolla $ign, & More Remember Mac Miller On "Open Late"Kendrick, Lil Xan, & more look back on their favorite moments with Mac Miller.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKendrick Lamar Speaks On Mac Miller: "He Always Kept A Smile On His Face"Kendrick Lamar remembers Mac Miller.By Aron A.
- MusicAmber Rose Says She Convinced Kanye West To Put Nicki Minaj On "Monster"Amber Rose helped get Nicki Minaj on Kanye West's "Monster" with Jay-Z and Rick Ross.By Aron A.
- MusicSmokepurpp Says He's Changing His Name To PurppSmokepurpp is gearing up to change his stage name.By Aron A.
- MusicChance The Rapper Gives Update On Childish Gambino & Kanye West ProjectsChance The Rapper says he and Kanye are supposed to be linking up in July to work on their project.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicChance The Rapper To Address Possible Kanye West-Produced 7 Song AlbumWe'll have some more information about Chance the Rapper's new music tonight.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJoey Bada$$ Opens Up About Fatherhood: "It's A Life-Changer"Joey Bada$$ speaks about fatherhood.By Aron A.
- MusicKyle's Got Mad Love For Big Sean, Calls Him "One Of The Best Rappers"We'll take a Sean Don x Kyle track any day. By Chantilly Post
- MusicLil Yachty Reveals Why He Rides For Bhad Bhabie, Talks "Lil Boat 2" & MoreLil Yachty talks Bhad Bhabie, Donald Glover, and more on "Open Late."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTerry Crews Told Kendrick Lamar He Was "The Future Of Hip-Hop" 14 Years AgoTerry Crews has been a Kendrick Lamar fan from time. By Chantilly Post
- MusicA$AP Rocky Dubs His New Project An "Amazing Fu*king Album"A$AP Rocky is mixing his colors on his upcoming album. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicPeter Rosenberg Is Moving Into Late-Night With His Own Talk ShowPete Rosenberg set to begin hosting his own late-night talk show on April 12.By Devin Ch