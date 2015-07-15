only way is up
- NewsOnly Way Is Up: The Documentary (Part 2)Watch part 2 of K Camp's vlog series "Only Way Is Up: The Documentary." By Angus Walker
- ReviewsReview: K Camp's "Only Way Is Up"With his debut album finally out, K Camp seems intent to be more than just another 'here today, gone tomorrow' character. But will "Only Way Is Up" prove to the public that he's the future star he wants to be?By Maxwell Cavaseno
- NewsOnly Way Is Up: The Documentary (Part 1)Watch part 1 of K Camp's new vlog series, "Only Way Is Up: The Documentary." By Angus Walker
- NewsYellow Brick RoadK Camp shares another leak called "Yellow Brick Road," off his upcoming debut album "Only Way Is Up."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsChangeStream "Change" feat. Jeremih, the intro track from K Camp album "Only Way Is Up."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsTill I DieK Camp links up with T.I. for his latest leak "Till I Die."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsK Camp Unveils Tracklist & Deluxe Album Cover For “Only Way Is Up”Peep the tracklist for K Camp's upcoming debut album "Only Way Is Up."By Kevin Goddard
- NewsK Camp Unveils Cover Art For "Only Way Is Up"K Camp shares the artwork for his forthcoming album.By Rose Lilah
- InterviewsK Camp Talks Upcoming Album "Only Way Is Up"K Camp chops it up about his upcoming album "Only Way Is Up" and more.By Rose Lilah
- InterviewsK Camp's Top 5 Ways To Make A Woman Feel "Comfortable"K Camp gives tips on how to treat the ladies.By Trevor Smith