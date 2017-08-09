obsessed
- TVChris Rock & Jada Pinkett Smith: Insiders Say Comedian Has Been "Obsessed" With Actress For Nearly 30 YearsWhen selecting a city to film his comedy special in, rock seemingly threw shade at his "Madagascar" co-star by picking her hometown of Baltimore, Maryland.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureMariah Carey Celebrates "Obsessed" Anniversary While Wearing Eminem CosplayMariah Carey couldn't help but take a swipe at Eminem on the anniversary of her diss song "Obsessed."By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureAriana Grande Seeks Restraining Order Against Stalker FanAriana Grande and her mother, Joan, have filed for a temporary protective order against the obsessed stalker fan who showed up at Ariana's house.By Lynn S.
- MusicNicki Minaj "Queen Radio" May Have Thrown Shade At Meek MillNicki Minaj kept today's episode of "Queen Radio" drama-free aside from sending one cryptic message.By Noah C
- GossipNicki Minaj Sends Sharp Subs At Cardi B With New Twitter PhotoCould Nicki and Cardi be sending further shots at one another?By Alex Zidel
- MusicNick Cannon Says Gucci Mane Offered To "Handle" Things During His Eminem BeefNick Cannon reflects on how Gucci Mane wanted to get involved in his beef against Eminem.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentInstagram Gallery: Mariah Carey's Most Diva-Like PostsMariah Carey is hands down the Diva Queen.By E Gadsby
- MusicCardi B Is Obsessed With Offset's "Walk It Talk It" Video LookCardi shows a side-by-side comparison of Offset and The Proud Family.By Alex Zidel
- MusicSelena Gomez Fan Attempts To Buy Her Phallic-Shaped BouquetSelena Gomez has a crazy fan in her midst.By Matt F
- MusicTinashe Gets Restraining Order Against Gun-Obsessed FanTinashe is making sure he keeps his distance.By Matt F