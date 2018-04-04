non profit
- Pop CultureKanye West Named "Antisemite Of The Year" By Watchdog OrgThe non-profit organization stated that the Chicago artist has provoked "horrific antisemitic acts" with his rhetoric.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CulturePharrell Partners With Chanel For Initiative For Black & Latinx EntrepreneursPharrell and his non-profit are partnering with Chanel for a new initiative for Black and Latinx entrepreneurs.By Cole Blake
- RandomJoey Badass Partners With Non-Profit To Help Homeless Students In NYC, Donates $25KJoey Badass is making sure that no child is left behind, so he's partnered with a non-profit to provide aid for homeless students in New York City.By Erika Marie
- Random6ix9ine Donation Will Happily Be Accepted By Charity: "We Welcome It"6ix9ine recently tried to donate $200K to No Kid Hungry, but they rejected his money. Another charity has stepped forward to say they'll take it.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsJeezy & "The Real" Host Jeannie Mai Lock Down Their Relationship: ReportThe couple officially steeped out at a black-tie event.By Erika Marie
- MusicChance The Rapper Partners With Postmates For Charity CampaignChance continues to show why he's such a stand-up guy.By Alexander Cole
- MusicTravis Scott Donates $100K To Workshop Houston, Non-Profit In His Home CityTravis gives back to the kids.By Chantilly Post
- MusicXXXTentacion's Mother & Artist Bankrupt Raffling Off Exclusive Artwork Of RapperCleo Bernard and Bankrupt launch charitable raffle for exclusive XXXTentacion artwork.By Milca P.
- SocietyG-Eazy Launches "Endless Summer Fund" For Under-Served YouthThe rapper is venturing into philanthropy.By Zaynab
- MusicFormer Donda's House Members Accuse Rhymefest Of Exploitation: ReportSome former Donda's House members bring the receipts against Rhymefest. By Matthew Parizot
- MusicEl-P On NFL Super Bowl Song Placement Offer: "We Said No Because F*ck Them"El-P has some thoughts about the NFL. By Matthew Parizot
- EntertainmentDeadpool Is Raising Money For Cancer With A Pink SuitDeadpool is supporting a cause that is close to his heart. By Karlton Jahmal