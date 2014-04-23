no hard feelings
- MusicNicki Minaj Soundtracks Trailer For Jennifer Lawrence's "No Hard Feelings"The rapper's hit track "Super Freaky Girl" is the background music for Lawrence's upcoming comedy flick.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDreezy Hustles Hard, Wants To Inspire & "Take It All To The Next Level"The hardworking, Chi-Town rapper chats with "Teen Vogue."By Erika Marie
- ProfilesMeet Dreezy: The New Queen of Chicago's Southside & BeyondInterview: Dreezy speaks on her love of Lil Wayne, working with Gucci Mane, and her grand rap ambitions.By Danny Schwartz
- Music VideosDreezy Feat. Gucci Mane "We Gon Ride" VideoDreezy and Gucci Mane team up for the official "We Gon Ride" music video.By Rose Lilah
- NewsStream Dreezy's Debut Album "No Hard Feelings"Listen to Dreezy's debut album, "No Hard Feelings."By Rose Lilah
- NewsSpazzWith her debut album only a week away, Dreezy drops off "Spazz."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsDreezy Feat. T-Pain "Close To You" VideoWatch the new video to Dreezy's new single, "Close to You," featuring T-Pain. By Angus Walker
- NewsDreezy Reveals Debut Album Artwork, Tracklist & Release DateDreezy's "No Hard Feelings" is coming next month.By Trevor Smith
- NewsBizzy Crook "No Hard Feelings" VideoBizzy Crook drops a video for the "No Hard Feelings" title track.By Patrick Lyons
- NewsBizzy Crook "Oath" VideoBizzy Crook shares a video for "Oath."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsBizzy Crook "Grindin" (Freestyle) VideoHNHH premieres the video for Bizzy Crook's freestyle over Lil Wayne and Drake's "Grindin."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsThe Come UpBizzy Crook nabs a beat from Boi-1da on "The Come Up."By Patrick Lyons
- Original ContentBizzy Crook Speaks On Hitting Studio With Mannie Fresh & Lloyd, "No Hard Feelings" MixtapeBizzy Crook speaks to HotNewHipHop about being on Kid Ink's "My Own Lane" tour, his upcoming mixtape, studio sessions with Mannie Fresh and Lloyd, and much more.By Rose Lilah