Nia Wilson
- Society#SayHerName: Nia Wilson's Family Sues BART For Wrongful Death For Teen's MurderThe 18-year-old went viral last year after being murdered at a San Francisco BART station.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentJada Pinkett Smith Says Anne Hathaway Is An "Ally" When It Comes To White PrivilegeJada Pinkett Smith praises Anne Hathaway for her understanding of white privilege. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyLawyer For Man Who Killed Nia Wilson Alleges He Is Mentally Unfit For TrialJohn Cowell's lawyer says he is unfit to stand trial.By Milca P.
- EntertainmentAnne Hathaway Criticized For Calling Out White Privilege & Supporting Nia WilsonNia Wilson was stabbed by a homeless white man. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietySuspect Arrested In Fatal Stabbing At Oakland's BART StationThe man accused of stabbing & murdering 18-year old Nia Wilson has been captured.By Kevin Goddard