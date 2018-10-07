next year
- MusicRoddy Ricch Shares His Goals On 25th Birthday, Parties With YG, Mustard & Southside On YachtWhile the California MC didn't provide an update on new music, he did label Year 25 as the year of "demonstration"; let's see what he's got to show us.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureKodak Black Vows To Bet Millions On Super Bowl Next YearAfter losing his bets on this year's game, Yak's putting his money on the Baltimore Ravens next year.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMacklemore Is Back Working With Ryan Lewis, Says His New Album Will Drop Next SpringMacklemore says the follow up to 2017's "Gemini" is on the way. By Taylor McCloud
- MusicBig Sean Says Next Twenty88 Album With Jhené Aiko Is "In The Works"Big Sean says a Twenty88 album is "in the works."By Cole Blake
- TechApple Maybe Changing Size Of iPhone Next Year: ReportApple maybe going with a bigger & smaller screen size for their next iPhone series.By Kevin Goddard
- TechTwitter CEO Jack Dorsey Says He’s Moving To Africa Next YearThe Twitter CEO says he's moving to Africa next year for half the year.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicMike Dean Teases Big Year For G.O.O.D Music In 2020Mike Dean is planting seeds. By Mitch Findlay
- Entertainment"Child's Play" Reboot Gives Chucky A Do-Over As "Buddi"The latest film in the iconic "Chucky" series might go to press without its doll-faced star.By Devin Ch
- MusicCardi B Shuts Down Beyonce Collab Rumors & Says She'll Tour In 2019The rumored collaboration between Beyoncé and Cardi B does not exist.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMissy Elliott Reasserts Her "2019" Promise, Shares Snippet Of New SongMissy Elliott doubles down on her promise with a 30-second sampler of "Cool Off."By Devin Ch