new tracks
- MixtapesTyler, The Creator Blesses Fans With "Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale"Tyler, The Creator is back with eight new songs.By Alexander Cole
- SongsRexx Life Raj Gets Mellow And Melodic With "Bittersweet"Rexx Life Raj came through with a blissful introspective track called "Bittersweet."By Alexander Cole
- MusicLil Uzi Vert, Juice WRLD & More Lead This Week's "Fire Emoji" PlaylistOur "Fire Emoji" playlist has the best tracks of this week's most coveted releases. By Dominiq R.
- MusicSwae Lee & 2 Chainz Lead The Way For This Week's "Fire Emoji" PlaylistOur "FIRE EMOJI" playlist has you covered with the best releases of the week.By Cole Blake
- NewsCJ Fly & Haile Supreme Hop On Statik Selektah Production For "Grew Up"CJ Fly readies the release of his forthcoming project "RUDEBWOY."By Aron A.
- MusicLil Wayne, A Boogie & More Dominate Updated "FIRE EMOJI" Playlist"FIRE EMOJI" has you covered with the best releases of the week.By Cole Blake
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion, Yo Gotti & More Headline Superb "FIRE EMOJI" PlaylistIt's been a great week for hip hop.By Cole Blake
- NewsStefflon Don Teams Up With Geko, Deno & Dappy On "Link Up"Some fresh U.K. vibes with a touch of nostalgia.By Aron A.
- NewsLil Baby & Young Dolph Join Bankroll Freddie On "Drip Like Dis" RemixLil Baby and Young Dolph come through for the remix.By Aron A.
- NewsVic Mensa & Jesse Rutherford Team Up On "Let U Know"Vic Mensa is back with some new music. By Aron A.
- MusicA$AP Rocky Joins FKA Twigs To Perform "F*kk Sleep" In NYCFKA Twigs also debuted new music and performed with a sword.By Aron A.
- SongsTiffany Evans Gets Real On "Switch Up"Tiffany Evans returns with "Switch Up."By Milca P.
- SongsBrent Faiyaz Tackles Paranoia On "Trust"Brent Faiyaz uncovers trust issues on this "Lost" selection.By Milca P.
- SongsChief Keef Joins Skengdo & Am On International Drill Anthem "Pitbulls"Skengdo, AM, and Chief Keef come together for a pleasant surprise.By Milca P.
- MusicSpike Lee Joint "BlacKkKlasman" Will Feature Unreleased Prince SongThe credits will roll to the icon's track.By Zaynab
- MusicKevin Gates Is Already Previewing More New MusicThe Louisiana native has been cooking up new music in the studio. By Safra D
- SongsAce Hood Is In "Beast Mode" On Highlight Off "Undefeated"Ace Hood finds inspiration in Marshawn Lynch on "Beast Mode."By Milca P.
- MusicJ. Cole Teases Fans With New Songs On "KOD" Deluxe EditionWho's ready for more J. Cole?By Matthew Parizot
- MusicMeek Mill Shares Snippets From Three New TracksMeek Mill gave you a taste of his next project in the last 24 hours.By hnhh