- TVDave Chappelle Is Irritated By Morgan Freeman's Narration In "The Closer" TrailerChappelle’s five-year run of stand-up specials with Netflix will come to a close this week. By Angela Savage
- TVNew Dave Chappelle Netflix Special "The Closer" To Be Released Next WeekStand-up comedy's biggest star is set to return in less than a week. By Taylor McCloud
- TVDan Crenshaw Responds To Pete Davidson Retracting ApologyPete Davidson retracted the apology he made to politician Dan Crenshaw for mocking him on "SNL" during his Netflix special, and Crenshaw has some thoughts.By Lynn S.
- TVPete Davidson Blasts Ariana Grande In Netflix Comedy SpecialPete Davidson slams ex-fiancée Åriana Grande, Republican politician Dan Crenshaw, and more in his new Netflix stand-up comedy special, "Alive From New York."By Lynn S.
- TVTop 10 2019 Netflix Stand-Up Comedy SpecialsNetflix has been bringing the funny all year long.By Michael Kaminsky
- InterviewsWanda Sykes Hilariously Answers The Internet's QuestionsWanda Sykes has never been one to hold back.By Aida C.
- Entertainment"Amy Schumer: Growing" Netflix Special Hilariously Tackles Marriage & PregnancyThe comedian's latest special will be released on March 19.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentKen Jeong Lands Netflix Stand Up Comedy SpecialThe stand-up is titled "Ken Jeong: First Date."By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentNetflix May Additions: "The 40-Year-Old Virgin," "Scream 2," & More (See Full List)"Wanted," "The Kingdom," and "Hellboy II: The Golden Army" also make an appearance.By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentSeth Rogen's Netflix Comedy Special To Include Post Malone & Tiffany HaddishSeth Rogen is bringing an all-star cast to his "Hilarity for Charity" Netflix special. By Matthew Parizot
- EntertainmentDave Chappelle Will Drop Two Netflix Specials On New Year's EveDave Chappelle capping the year off with two Netflix comedy specials. By Aron A.