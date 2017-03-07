national geographic
- StreetwearAll The Cool Gear From Adidas x National GeographicAdidas and National Geographic have partnered up to create a fantastic collection of outdoor gear. Get the details about the sneakers, pants, and tops.By Faith Katunga
- TVWill Smith & Chris Hemsworth Will Debut In Two New TV Shows For National GeographicSmith will star in "Welcome To Earth"By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesJennifer Hudson Speaks On Cynthia Erivo As Aretha: "If It's Not A Film, It's Nothing"Hudson was chosen by Franklin to portray her in a movie, and Erivo will take on the role of the late singer for Nat Geo.By Erika Marie
- SneakersVans & National Geographic Link Up For Brand New CollabVans & National Geographic just dropped some new shoes and apparel. By Alexander Cole
- LifeNeil deGrasse Tyson's Shows Restored Following Sexual Assault ScandalNeil deGrasse Tyson will return to "StarTalk" and "Cosmos."By Milca P.
- SocietyAnother Woman Has Accused Neil deGrasse Tyson Of Sexual MisconductNeil deGrasse Tyson faces a fourth allegation.By Milca P.
- MusicIggy Azalea Shares Late Night Twerking Video; Narrates Her Booty BounceOkay Iggy, we see you. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyIdentical Twins, One Black & One White, Fascinate Researchers As "Miracles"Marcia & Millie Biggs are simply fascinating. By Chantilly Post
- LifeNational Geographic Made A Documentary About GrillsThe most educational take on grills of all time.By hnhh