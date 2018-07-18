narcos mexico
- TV“Narcos: Mexico” Final Season Trailer Unveils Bad Bunny’s Acting DebutThe third and final season will hit Netflix on November 5th.By Hayley Hynes
- TVBad Bunny's Making His Acting Debut In "Narcos: Mexico"Expect to catch Bad Bunny in season 3 of "Narcos: Mexico." By Aron A.
- TV"Narcos: Mexico" Season 2 Gets A New Trailer Ahead Of Release Next MonthThe second season will premiere next month on Netflix.By Lynn S.
- TVNetflix's "Narcos: Mexico" Season 2 Shows A Backstabbing Last SupperWhat goes up, must come down.By Erika Marie
- TVNetflix Reveals "Narcos: Mexico" Season 2 Premiere Date & Plot DetailsGet ready for season two.By Cole Blake
- SocietyEl Chapo Meets His "Narcos" Doppelganger, Actor Admits: "He’s A Bit Intimidating"The actor who plays El Chapo on "Narcos" met his maker on Monday.By Devin Ch
- TV"Narcos: Mexico" Renewed For A Second SeasonMaybe they'll get Offset this time.By Brynjar Chapman
- ListsNetflix Originals To Stream This WeekendRelax with Netflix this weekend. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicOffset Begins "Where's Offset" Campaign With "Narcos: Mexico" PromoOffset clears up the confusion in the newest promo for "Narcos: Mexico."By Alex Zidel
- MusicQuavo & Takeoff Provide Ad-libs To "Narcos: Mexico" Scenes In New Netflix PromoNetflix grabs Quavo, Takeoff & DJ Durel to help promote "Narcos: Mexico."By Aron A.
- Entertainment"Narcos: Mexico" Drops Off Action Fueled 2:30 Minute Trailer: Watch"Narcos" heads to Mexico. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Narcos: Mexico" Leaves Colombia & Is Set To Focus On Mexican Drug CartelGoodbye Pablo, hello El Chapo. By Karlton Jahmal