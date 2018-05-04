#MuteRKelly
- Pop CultureNe-Yo Now Says He Listens To R. Kelly Despite Posting #MuteRKelly In 2019Ne-Yo's perspective has changed over the years, as he says that speaking down on R. Kelly's music is bullsh*t.By Lawrencia Grose
- MusicR. Kelly Almost Muted, Singer Unable To Sell Song Catalog1990's R&B sensation and accused predator is broke. By Kyesha Jennings
- MusicR. Kelly Loses Sexual Abuse Lawsuit After Not Showing Up In CourtR. Kelly failed to show up to his court date & lost by default. By Aida C.
- MusicR. Kelly Announces Overseas Tour Amid Sexual Assault ScandalR. Kelly is still booking shows, apparently.By Aron A.
- Music#MuteRKelly Activists Take To Sony Headquarters Protesting Singer Be Dropped From LabelActivists won't stop until R. Kelly is muted in full.By Chantilly Post
- MusicPost Malone Supports #MuteRKelly: He Did Some "F**ked Up Shit""I think essentially it is the right thing to do."By Chantilly Post
- MusicR. Kelly Denied A Concert Permit By Illinois State OfficialsThe state of Illinois is preventing R. Kelly from performing on home soil.By Devin Ch
- MusicNe-Yo Says R. Kelly & Michael Jackson Cannot Be Compared: "We Got Proof"Ne-Yo joins the list of acts speaking out on R. Kelly.By Chantilly Post
- MusicR. Kelly Accused Of Sexual Abuse By Two More WomenThe list of allegations against R. Kelly continues to grow. By Matthew Parizot