mullet
- PoliticsTed Cruz Obliterated Online For Horrendous HaircutTed Cruz has been getting a lot of flack online as of late.By Alexander Cole
- GramRihanna Shows Off Her Twerking SkillsRihanna twerks, toasts, and teases fans in her latest lingerie-wearing video.By Alex Zidel
- MusicAzealia Banks Compares Rihanna's Mullet To 'Beavis And Butt-head'Azealia is letting everybody know that she is not a fan of Riri's new hairdo. By Madusa S.
- GramPost Malone Cuts His Mullet & Shows Faded Face TattoosPost Malone is proud of himself after successfully cutting his own hair during quarantine.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureMiley Cyrus Shocks & Disappoints Fans With New "Modern Mullet"Like father, like daughter.By Lynn S.
- MusicBillie Eilish Confirms Whether She's Keeping Her New Mullet Or NotBillie's new look isn't so loved. By Chantilly Post
- GramBillie Eilish Has A Mullet Now & She's Making It Look CoolBillie Eilish doesn't care about mullet stigma.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNicky Minaj Fires Entire Glam Team & Hires SZA's HairstylistThe entertainer only has time for the best.By Zaynab
- MusicNicki Minaj Will Be Rocking A Mullet For All Of Summer 2018And sis looks cute doing it.By Zaynab