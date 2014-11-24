mit
- Pop CultureLupe Fiasco To Teach Course On Rap At MITLupe Fiasco announced that he will be teaching a course on rap at MIT on Twitter, Friday.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsBlack Americans Pay More For Homes Than Any Other Group: Study FindsA study from MIT has concluded that Black Americans pay more for homeownership than any other group.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsHarvard & MIT Sue Trump Administration Over Deportation Of International Students“We believe that the ICE order is bad public policy, and we believe that it is illegal.”By Madusa S.
- SocietyHarvard & MIT Alumnus Gifts $4.5M To Each School For Cannabis ResearchCharles R. Broderick wants to further destigmatize the plant. By Aron A.
- TechScientists At MIT Create A "Psycopath" AI By Feeding It Graphic ImagesNothing could possibly happen with a murderous AI, right?By Matthew Parizot
- SportsBarack Obama Plays For San Antonio Spurs In His Ideal NBA FantasyBarack Obama picks the San Antonio Spurs as his ideal landing spot, when asked where he'd prefer to play pro ball. By Devin Ch
- NewsKiller Mike Delivers Lecture At MIT On Independent Record Labels, Police Violence, White Rappers, And MoreKiller Mike speaks on range of topics during 2.5 hour Q&A at MIT.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsKiller Mike To Speak On Race Relations At MIT's Hip Hop Speaker SeriesKiller Mike will speak on race relations in the US as a part of MIT's Hip Hop Speaker Series.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsLil B Talks Working With Lil Wayne, YouTube Partnership At MIT Lecture [Update: Watch The Full Talk]Lil B delivered a heartfelt lecture at MIT Friday. By Trevor Smith