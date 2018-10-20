millenials
- AnticsLil Nas X Reacts To Eminem "Cancelation" By Gen-ZLil Nas X sarcastically mocks Millenials for their response to Gen-Z trying to cancel Eminem.ByAlex Zidel151.7K Views
- SocietyMillennials' Fear Of Doorbells Explained In Relatable Twitter ThreadAre millennials "killing" the doorbell industry?ByAlex Zidel4.3K Views
- EntertainmentJimmy Kimmel Proves That "Young People" May Really Not Know How To Read A ClockWild, just wild. ByChantilly Post2.5K Views
- Original ContentThe A$AP Rocky Generation: How Flacko Influenced Modern Hip-HopFar from just remolding The Dirty South's sound or serving as a fashion icon, A$AP Rocky's influence over current culture runs deep.ByRobert Blair17.5K Views
- SocietyMonopoly For Millennials Is Here: "Forget Real Estate, You Can't Afford It Anyway"The perfect holiday gift. ByChantilly Post2.8K Views
- MusicMissy Elliott Recruits Two Atlanta Upstarts To Lead Production On New AlbumMissy Elliott is sharing the wealth when it comes to her newest album.ByMilca P.4.3K Views