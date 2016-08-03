Michael Bennett
- FootballDallas Cowboys Players Heard Screaming In Locker Room After Thanksgiving LossMichael Bennett was reportedly trying to encourage the team with his screams.By Alex Zidel
- SportsMichael Bennett On New England Trade: "I Used To Hate The Patriots"Bennett is happy to be with a team dedicated to winning.By Alexander Cole
- SportsMichael Bennett Indicted For Allegedly Injuring Paraplegic WomanBennett charged with felony over Super Bowl LI incident. By Kyle Rooney
- SportsSeahawks' Michael Bennett Plans To Sue Vegas Police: VideoMichael Bennett opens up about incident with Las Vegas police.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsMichael Bennett's Incident With Police Explained By Vegas PD"I see no evidence that race played any role in this incident."By Kyle Rooney
- SportsNFL's Michael Bennett: Vegas Police Threatened To Blow My Head OffMichael Bennett is considering filing a civil rights lawsuit.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsMichael Bennett Explains Why He'll Sit For National Anthem This SeasonBennett says he'll sit for the anthem all season.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsSeahawks Michael Bennett To Donate Endorsement Money: "I Was Inspired By Chance"Chance inspires Michael Bennett to donate.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsMichael Bennett Wants A White Guy To Join National Anthem Protest"The white guy is super important to the fight."By Kyle Rooney
- SportsWatch Martellus And Michael Bennett Play NFL Word AssociationThe Bennett Bros tell it like it is.By Kyle Rooney