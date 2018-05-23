michael bay
- MoviesSony Pictures Thought "Bad Boys" Would Tank Because "2 Black Actors Don't Sell Overseas""Bad Boys" director Michael Bay alleges Sony "shut the power off" during the production of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence's classic blockbuster hit.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureMichael Bay Says He'd "100%" Work With Will Smith Again Despite Oscars SlapMichael Bay says that he would work with Will Smith again despite the infamous Oscars slap.By Cole Blake
- MoviesMichael Bay "Songbird" Movie About COVID-19 Pandemic Releases TrailerThe psychological thriller depicts the world’s 213th week of lockdown, in which COVID-19 has mutated into COVID-23, and has begun attacking infectees’ brain tissue.By Noor Lobad
- Pop CultureJimmy Kimmel Criticized For Saying N-Word, Donning BlackfaceResurfaced audio of Jimmy Kimmel dropping the n-word in a rap parody has resurfaced.By Erika Marie
- RandomJimmy Kimmel Laughs At Megan Fox For Dancing In A Bikini For Michael Bay At 15A resurfaced viral clip shows Megan Fox opening up about being sexualized at age 15 by Michael Bay and being laughed at by Jimmy Kimmel. By Madusa S.
- GramDJ Khaled Flashes Stacks Of Cash Following Super Bowl Commercial With Jennifer Lopez"For inspiration motivation use only."By Chantilly Post
- GramDJ Khaled Anticipates An Oscar Win Since Linking With Michael Bay For New ProjectDJ Khaled's got more on the way. By Chantilly Post
- TVWill Smith Breaks Down Iconic Shirtless Scene From "Bad Boys"Apparently, Smith may owe his career to Michael Bay.By Cole Blake
- Entertainment"Bumblebee" Projected To Be A Financial Flop Despite Being A Good MovieUsually it's the other way around for the "Transformers" franchise. By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentRyan Reynolds Spotted Shooting High Speed Car Chase In Florence, Italy: WatchReynolds is shooting "Six Underground."By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentNew "Ninja Turtles" Movie In Development: ReportThe turtles are headed back to theaters. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Transformers" Sequel Dropped From Paramount Movie Schedule"Transformers" fatigue has set in. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentRyan Reynolds & Michael Bay Join Forces For Netflix Film "Six Underground"Reynolds plus Bay equal endless action. By Karlton Jahmal