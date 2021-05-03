Melinda Gates
- RelationshipsMelinda Gates Speaks On Divorce From Bill Gates: "It Just Wasn't Healthy"She also addressed her ex-husband's alleged affair with a Microsoft employee.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsBill Gates Reflects On Relationship With Jeffrey Epstein: "It Was A Huge Mistake"Bill Gates says his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein was a "mistake."By Cole Blake
- TechBill & Melinda Gates Divorce Is Officially FinalizedThe Microsoft CEO and his wife of 27 years are officially divorced.
By Taya Coates
- RelationshipsMicrosoft Investigated Bill Gates Over Alleged Affair Shortly Before He Quit: ReportThe corporation confirmed on Monday that they launched an internal investigation into its co-founder after information on the alleged affair was brought forth. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureBill Gates' Ties To Jeffrey Epstein Factored Into Melinda Gates' Divorce Decision: ReportMelinda Gates reportedly began consulting divorce attorneys in 2019 because of Bill Gates' connection to Jeffrey Epstein.By Cole Blake
- AnticsYella Beezy Wants Melinda Gates To Have His BabiesYella Beezy shoots his shot with Melinda Gates.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureBill Gates Transfers $1.8B Worth Of Stocks To Estranged Wife MelindaThis is shaping up to be a drama-free & amicable billion-dollar divorce.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureBill & Melinda Gates Announce Divorce After 27 Years Of MarriageThe announcement seemingly came out of nowhere.By Alexander Cole