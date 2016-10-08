medical bills
- LifeFlo Rida's Son's Medical Bills Reportedly Not Paid By Rapper After Fifth-Floor Window FallAs a result of the incident, Flo's 6-year-old son suffered from a lacerated liver, collapsed lungs, and more.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureSlug Shares GoFundMe To Help Pay For Atmosphere Co-Founder D-Spawn's Medical BillsA GoFundMe has been set up for Atmosphere co-founder, D-Spawn, who recently suffered a stroke and needs help with medical bills.By Cole Blake
- Pop Culture"Jackass" Stars Have Accumulated Over $24Mil In Medical Bills: ReportSince its inception decades ago, six main cast members' injuries are reportedly responsible for the hefty number.By Erika Marie
- SportsNBA's Trae Young Helps Pay Over $1Mill Of Medical Debt For Atlanta FamiliesShowing love to the ATL.By Erika Marie
- MusicDaBaby Sued By Rapper After Massachusetts Beatdown: ReportDaBaby has not yet commented on the lawsuit.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Kim Is Being Sued For Insurance Fraud And $15K In Unpaid Medical BillsThe Dr. claims Lil Kim never paid for receiving medical treatment that may have been related to an insurance scam she profited off of.By hnhh
- MusicBig Boi Pledges To Pay For Paralyzed Youth's Medical BillsBig Boi is stepping up big time!By Matt F
- NewsDrake Reportedly Refuses To Pay Detail's Medical BillsDrake doesn't think he should be held culpable for Detail's medical bills. The Detroit producer sued the OVO boss after he was severely beat up by Drake's bodyguard in 2014. By Angus Walker