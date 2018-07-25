manga
- Pop CultureLil Baby Is Starring In A Manga You Can Only Read If You Buy AxeThe rapper is starring in an exclusive Shōnen manga that can only be unlocked by buying an Axe "fine fragrance".By Ben Mock
- TV"Yu-Gi-Oh!" Creator Takahashi Kazuki, 60, Found Dead At SeaThe Japanese manga artist's body was found off the coast of Nago in Okinawa Province.By Rex Provost
- EntertainmentDragon Ball Z's 30th Anniversary Collector's Blu Ray Set Has Been RevealedThe DBZ box set can be pre-ordered ahead of its November release.By Devin Ch
- Original ContentDragon Ball Characters: A Beginner’s GuideIf you're new to Dragon Ball, or just need a refresher, here are all the essential characters you need to know.By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Dragon Ball Super: Broly" Premieres In North AmericaThe legendary Saiyan has arrived. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Dragon Ball Super" & Yahoo! Drop "Planet Vegeta" Encyclopedia AppCan you translate Saiyan?By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Dragon Ball Super: Broly" Blesses Fans With New Gogeta FootageGogeta gets a makeover. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Cowboy Bebop" Live-Action Remake Announced By NetflixThe popular anime comes to life. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentGrab This Life-Size "Dragon Ball Z" Vegeta Statue For Just $4,000Bring the Saiyan prince home. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentPokémon x Tamagotchi Collaboration Release Date Announced90's nostalgia is almost here. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Dragon Ball Super" Goku Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloon Takes Flight: WatchGoku is larger than ever. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Attack On Titan" Is Getting A Live-Action Film Helmed By "IT" DirectorAndy Muschietti will bring the gruesome vision to life. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Dragon Ball Super: Broly" Goku Balloon Will Fly In Macy's Thanksgiving Day ParadeGoku makes it big. By Karlton Jahmal
- SneakersOfficial Images Of The Dragon Ball Z x Adidas Kamanda "Majin Buu" SurfaceThe pictures give offer sneakerheads a clearer idea of what to expect, come November.By Devin Ch
- Entertainment"Dragon Ball Super: Broly" Voice Actors May Have Spoiled Major Movie DeathOne of the Saiyans may die. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentTwitch To Stream "Pokemon" Marathon With 19 Seasons & 16 MoviesYour entire childhood is coming back at you. By Karlton Jahmal
- HNHH TVRobb Banks Rates Anime Rap Lyrics From Childish Gambino, Lupe, Logic & MoreBanks rates your favorite rapper's anime knowledge. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Dragon Ball Super: Broly" Movie Posters Highlight SS Blue Goku & VegetaBroly is going to have some tough competition. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Attack On Titan" Season One Available For Free On PlayStationRevisit the show's epic first season. By Karlton Jahmal