Man on The Moon III: The Chosen
- NumbersKid Cudi's Vinyl Release Of "Man On The Moon III" Made HistoryKid Cudi is crushing multiple sales records following the vinyl release of "Man On The Moon III: The Chosen" earlier this month.By Joshua Robinson
- NewsKid Cudi Lights Up In Visual To "Mr. Solo Dolo III."The track is pulled from Cudi's 2020 project, "Man On The Moon III: The Chosen."By Erika Marie
- MusicKid Cudi Says "MOTM3" Was Inspired By His Life: "I Sound Like No One Else"Kid Cudi says "Man on the Moon III" was inspired by himself.By Cole Blake
- MusicDot Da Genius Discusses How Kanye West Influenced Him As A ProducerThe producer is opening up about being inspired by Kanye West as well as working on "Man On The Moon: III" with Cudi. By Madusa S.
- BeefKid Cudi Subtweets About "Man On The Moon III" Support & Fans SpeculateFans speculate who Kid Cudi is taking aim at with his new tweet.
By Madusa S.
- Music VideosKid Cudi Drops "Heaven On Earth" Video From "Man On The Moon III"Kid Cudi releases the music video for "Heaven On Earth", directed by Nabil.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKid Cudi's "Man On The Moon III" First Week Sales Projections Are InCan Cudi beat out Taylor Swift for the top spot?By Karlton Jahmal