man on the moon 3
- MixtapesKid Cudi Taps Don Toliver, 2 Chainz & More For “Entergalactic”Cudi is back!By Lamar Banks
- MusicKid Cudi Teases "Entergalactic" & Upcoming Tour: "Next Level Sh*t"Kid Cudi teased his upcoming animated series, "Entergalactic," on Twitter, Saturday.By Cole Blake
- MusicDot Da Genius Discusses How Kanye West Influenced Him As A ProducerThe producer is opening up about being inspired by Kanye West as well as working on "Man On The Moon: III" with Cudi. By Madusa S.
- MusicKid Cudi Reveals New Details About "MOTM3" DeluxeCudi is revealing a few more details about the upcoming "MOTM3" deluxe edition. By Madusa S.
- MusicKid Cudi Sets An Unexpected Hot 100 RecordFollowing the release of "Man On The Moon III," Kid Cudi went on to break the Hot 100 record for the shortest song on the chart's history. By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosKid Cudi Drops "Heaven On Earth" Video From "Man On The Moon III"Kid Cudi releases the music video for "Heaven On Earth", directed by Nabil.By Alex Zidel
- NewsKid Cudi Offers Up His Signature Hums on “She Knows This”Kid Cudi’s “Man On The Moon III” is filled with dope new tracks that encapsulate Cudi’s sound.By Alexander Cole
- Music VideosKid Cudi Loses Grip In New "She Knows This" VideoKid Cudi takes it back to his classic sound on "She Knows This," which officially lands a self-destructive new video. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsKid Cudi Spits Bars On Eerie Banger "Heaven On Earth"Kid Cudi gets swept into the music box on the eerie banger "Heaven On Earth," a highlight off his new "Man In The Moon III."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicKid Cudi Announces "Man On The Moon 3"Kid Cudi shares an album trailer, announcing the release of "Man On The Moon 3".By Alex Zidel
- NewsKid Cudi Warns Fans That "Man On The Moon 3" Will Be Nothing Like Previous InstallmentsKid Cudi explains that "MOTM3" is "just a title".By Trevor Smith
- NewsKid Cudi Announces Title Of Upcoming AlbumKid Cudi announces upcoming album will be titled "Speedin' Bullet To Heaven."By Danny Schwartz
- Original ContentIndie-Cud: A Timeline Of Kid Cudi's Indie Collabs & SamplesTracing Kid Cudi's fondness for indie pop/rock via his samples and collaborations.By Patrick Lyons
- Editor's PickKid Cudi Hits Studio With Emile Haynie, Updates Fans On "Man On The Moon 3"Kid Cudi and producer Emile Haynie get back in the studio, hopefully working on "Man on the Moon 3."By Rose Lilah
- NewsKid Cudi Speaks On What To Expect From "Man On The Moon III"Kid Cudi discusses what to expect from "Man On The Moon III," explaining how it will differ from the first two albums.By Rose Lilah