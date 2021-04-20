Ma'Khia Bryant
- CrimeFamily Of Ma'Khia Bryant Share Concerns About TrialMa'Khia Bryant's family are concerned that prosecutors will go easy on the cops that shot Ma'Khia.By Joe Abrams
- SportsLeBron James Speaks Out Following Ma'Khia Bryant Tweet ControversyLeBron says he "fueled the wrong conversation" in his tweet reacting to Ma'Khia Bryant's death. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureLeBron James Receives Scolding From LAPD Officer In Open LetterThe officer condemned Jame's tweet about Ma'Khia Bryant & says he'd like to sit with the sports icon to explain "the reality of the profession of policing."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureDJ Envy Debates With Dr. Umar After Calling Ma'Khia Bryant Shooting JustifiedHe doubled down on his previous remarks & called himself a "c*on" because he believes the officer who shot the teen acted justifiably.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureDJ Envy Catches Heat After Saying Ma'Khia Bryant Shooting Was JustifiedCharlamagne Tha God & DJ Envy clashed over the case of the 16-year-old who was killed by Ohio police earlier this week.By Erika Marie
- MusicBoosie Badazz Has Harsh Words For O.J. SimpsonBoosie Badazz has a few harsh words for O.J Simpson, who recently criticized LeBron James for demanding accountability for Ma'khia Bryant's death. By Mitch Findlay
- PoliticsTrump Slams LeBron James: "His Racist Rants Are Divisive, Nasty, Insulting"Trump's beef with James continues as the former president returns to comment on the sports star's recent controversial tweet about Nicholas Reardon.By Erika Marie
- LifeMa'Khia Bryant's Neighbor Insists Police Had No Choice But To Shoot HerMa'Khia Bryant's neighbor says the 16-year-old was "in full attack mode" before a police officer shot her.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKehlani Takes "ACAB" Stance While Speaking About Ma'Khia BryantThe singer believes it's time to "abolish the f*cking police" & expressed her ire about the latest viral police shooting.By Erika Marie
- SportsLeBron James Deletes Tweet About Officer Who Killed Ma'Khia BryantHe was accused of "inciting violence," but the sports icon explained that he wants Columber officer Nicholas Reardon to be held accountable.By Erika Marie
- Life50 Cent On Ma'Khia Bryant Shooting: "Here We Go Again"50 Cent comments on the police killing of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant in Columbus, Ohio.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeMa'Khia Bryant Investigation Intensifies After Body Cam Footage SurfacesProtests have erupted in Columbus, Ohio after the 16-year-old was shot and killed by police during an altercation reportedly at her foster home.By Erika Marie
- CrimeMa'Khia Bryant Shooting: 16-Year-Old Killed By Cops After Reportedly Calling For HelpDetails regarding the teenager's death are scarce, but her mother describes her as a "loving, peaceful little girl" who was named after a Biblical prophet.By Erika Marie