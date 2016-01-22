Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
- MusicMacklemore Is Back Working With Ryan Lewis, Says His New Album Will Drop Next SpringMacklemore says the follow up to 2017's "Gemini" is on the way. By Taylor McCloud
- NewsMacklemore & Ryan Lewis Reunite On "Next Year"After five years of radio silence, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis are back.By Taylor McCloud
- MusicIdris Elba Teases Rapping Skills In "Boasty" Instagram ClipThe actor has had a long-running music career that dates back over a decade.By Erika Marie
- MusicEminem & Kanye West Lead Spotify's Top Workout Songs Of All Time ListEminem and Kanye West hold the first four spots.By Aron A.
- MusicMacklemore Announces New Album "Gemini"; Shares Cover Art And TracklistFeatures include Migos' Offset, Kesha, Lil Yachty & More. By Aron A.
- MusicMacklemore & Ryan Lewis Didn't Submit New Album To GrammysMacklemore and Ryan Lewis aren't nominated at the Grammys because they didn't even submit their album.By hnhh
- IndustryFirst-Week Sales For Macklemore & Ryan Lewis' "This Unruly Mess I've Made"Macklemore & Ryan Lewis' "This Unruly Mess I've Made" underperforms its predecessor but manages to crack the top 5 with its debut on Billboard. By Angus Walker
- NewsIggy Azalea Responds To Macklemore "White Privilege II" DissTurns out Iggy Azalea doesn't like being used as an example of white privilege.By hnhh