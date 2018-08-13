lp
- NewsPaul Wall Drops Off New Album "Subculture"The H-Town fixture drops his third project of the year.By Dre D.
- MusicRich The Kid Gets Nicki Minaj, Post Malone, & More For "Boss Man" LPRich The Kid is back with a star-studded LP, "Boss Man."By Dominiq R.
- Music2Pac's "Me Against The World" 25th Anniversary Vinyl Reissue RevealedTupac's "Me Against The World" gets a special 2LP vinyl reissue for the silver anniversary of its release.By Aron A.
- NewsSnoop Dogg & Chris Brown Make For Unlikely Wingmen On "Turn Me On"Chris Brown cuts the mood on "I Wanna Thank Me" at just the right interval.By Devin Ch
- MusicJustin Bieber Fans Convinced His "Indigo" Duet With Chris Brown Is About Selena GomezDid Chris Brown unwittingly incite a food fight by allowing Justin Bieber to wallow over Selena Gomez?By Devin Ch
- Music070 Shake Reveals North American Tour In Support Of Her "Modus Vivendi" Debut070 Shake sett to launch her debut LP "Modus Vivendi" with a barnstorming North American tour.By Devin Ch
- NewsInjury Reserve Drops "Koruna & Lime" After Announcing Debut LPInjury Reserve announces their debut LP slated for a May release.By Devin Ch
- MusicEminem Admits He's Still Looking To Eclipse "The Marshall Mathers LP"Em's competitive streak is something to behold, after decades on the prowl.By Devin Ch
- MusicAriana Grande Roasted On The "BBQ" Over Botched "7 Rings" TattooAriana Grande's new Chinese characters mistakenly denote a "small bbq grill."By Devin Ch
- MusicIndia.Arie Reveals "Worthy" Album Cover Art & Track ListThe songstress is rolling out her first LP since "Songversation."By Zaynab
- MusicKelly Rowland Confirms New 2019 Album & Speaks On Solange's "Genius"She's ready.By Zaynab
- MusicFuture Is Tired Of Being The Bad Seed: "I Love The Thought Of Loving Somebody"Future sits down with The Fader in an effort to flip the script on his bum rap.By Devin Ch
- MusicIce Cube Flexes OG Instincts With Two Spoken-Word AcapellasIce Cube recites “Fire Water” and “Chase Down the Bully,” both set to appear on his new album.By Devin Ch
- MusicVic Mensa Announces "Hooligans" EP Featuring Ty Dolla Sign & G-EazyVic Mensa will go public with his next body of work, in the month of December.By Devin Ch
- MusicTory Lanez Confirms Joint Project With Meek MillThe collaborators are pairing up for a full-length effort.By Zaynab
- MusicSZA Previews New Songs In IG Videos Ahead Of Upcoming Album ReleaseSo far, so good.By Zaynab
- MusicMarsha Ambrosius On Potent Sexuality & Being The "Female Nate Dogg"If you don't know, now you know about the Hook Queen.By Zaynab
- NewsSwim Team Debuts The "Muse Project" AlbumListen to the Chicago collective.By Zaynab
- MusicDanny Brown Sikes Out On Album Release: "I Tried"The artist is aiming for a 2019 release.By Zaynab
- MusicDavid Guetta's "7" Album Features Nicki Minaj, Lil Uzi Vert, G-Eazy & MoreDavid Guetta's makin' a comeback.By Chantilly Post
- NewsAminé Snatches Edges On "CANTU"Aminé offers an anthem for the melanated.By Zaynab
- MusicBow Bow Celebrates "Unleashed" 15-Year Anniversary As "Goat"The rapper goes down memory lane.By Zaynab
- Music6LACK Shares Title Of Next Album & "Something For You" On New WebsiteThe release of the artist's album is approaching.By Zaynab