losses
- SportsSteph Curry Admits "This Year's Different" After Warriors' Rocky StartStephen Curry says he's optimistic the Warriors can recover from their rocky start, but that "this year's different."By Cole Blake
- MusicThe Music Industry Reportedly Lost $30 Billion In 2020Covid destroyed the music industry. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsLil Tjay Overcomes "Losses" With New Single & VideoLil Tjay returns with a new single and video for "Losses".By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureDisney Losses Over $1 Billion From Coronavirus PandemicDisney has lost over $1 billion due to the coronavirus pandemic.By Cole Blake
- MusicDrake Uses Jolly Rancher Metaphor To Express His StrugglesDrake gets mysterious on the Gram again while referencing recent losses. By Noah C
- SportsLe'Veon Bell Addresses Jets Haters After Disastrous Start To The SeasonBell is confident things will get better.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentMary J. Blige & Ex Husband Due In Court For Dodging Rent PaymentsThe former couple was finally served papers. By Aida C.
- NewsLil West & Yung Bans Spell Out Their "No L's" PolicyLil West & Yung Bans keep pace with heightening expectations on "No L's."By Devin Ch
- LifeApple Says Cheap Battery Swaps To Blame For Wonky SalesApple CEO's Tim Cook concedes to the incoming threat from "Greater China."By Devin Ch