LisaRaye
- Pop CultureVivica A. Fox & LisaRaye Comment On Stevie J Seemingly Getting Oral Sex During Video Interview: "Corny" & "Thirsty"Vivica A. Fox and LisaRaye say Stevie J's behavior in his viral interview was disrespectful and corny.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureLisaRaye McCoy Clarifies Her Defense Of Radio Host's Colorist "Toast" CommentsWhite radio host Rob Lederman came under fire for comparing Black women’s skin tone to toast. By hnhh
- Pop CultureClaudia Jordan Hopes Zaya Wade Doesn't "Feel Any Pressure" Or Have "Regrets"The talk show host doesn't believe that anyone should come down on Michelle Obama for encouraging Zaya to be her authentic self.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureLisaRaye Explains Why She Was So Hurt By Da Brat's Birthday SurpriseLisaRaye was visibly disturbed when her sister, Da Brat, surprised her on her birthday.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureDa Brat's Girlfriend Jesseca Dupart Seemingly Shades LisaRayeDa Brat surprised her sister LisaRaye by calling into her show, but LisaRaye was not pleased.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureLisaRaye "Hurt" By Da Brat's Birthday SurpriseDa Brat surprised LisaRaye by calling into her show Cocktails With Queens but LisaRaye was not happy to see her sister.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLisaRaye Jokes About Getting Residuals From "Trollz" After Nicki Minaj BarsLisaRaye isn't bothered that Nicki Minaj mentioned her on "Trollz" and said she wasn't aware she was relevant enough to be mentioned in a song.By Erika Marie
- BeefLisaRaye Responds To Nicki Minaj: "I Don't Give A Damn About This"LisaRaye McCoy speaks on the lyrics that Nicki Minaj had for her in "Trollz" and the Barbz' reaction to them.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNicki Minaj Fans React To Hilarious LisaRaye & Usher Herpes Bars In 6ix9ine SongNicki Minaj had sharp double-entendres for LisaRaye McCoy and Usher in her collaboration with Tekashi 6ix9ine, titled "Trollz."By Alex Zidel
- NewsLisaRaye McCoy Catches Heat For Telling Nicki Minaj To "Just Take A Bow"LisaRaye McCoy recently weighed in on the conversation about Lil Kim and Nicki Minaj, and the Barbz bit back.By Erika Marie