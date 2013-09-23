lines
- Original Content"Big L, Rest In Peace:" A Celebration Of Harlem-Bred ExcellenceFebruary 15th is the day we celebrate the life of Harlem's pound-for-pound King.ByDevin Ch13.5K Views
- MusicMeek Mill Says Next Album Will Have A "Surprise-Release," Previews Kaepernick SongMeek Mill will deploy an element of surprise for his next project.ByDevin Ch6.0K Views
- MusicKim Kardashian Accused Of Stealing Logo For New Kimoji FragranceKim Kardarshian has a legal battle on her hands.ByDevin Ch5.5K Views
- SocietyApple iPhone Users Could Face Long Battery Replacement Wait TimesApple's iPhone battery replacement program is experiencing major backlog. ByMatt F4.6K Views
- Music VideosAllan Kingdom "Don't Push Me" VideoAllan Kingdom gets really wavey for his new video off of "Lines."ByAron A.255 Views
- Music VideosKweku Collins Feat. Allan Kingdom "Aya" VideoKweku Collins and Allan Kingdom team up for a new clip. ByMitch Findlay136 Views
- Music VideosAllan Kingdom Feat. Denzel Curry "The Fusion" VideoPREMIERE: Allan Kingdom conducts a nefarious chemical experiment in his new music video "The Fusion."ByDanny Schwartz207 Views
- NewsThe FusionAllan Kingdom & Denzel Curry team up for "The Fusion."ByMitch Findlay559 Views
- NewsKnow About ItListen to Allan Kingdom's lead single off "LINES."ByRose Lilah385 Views
- Original ContentCurren$y's Realest "Pilot Talk III" LinesAs the Jet Life captain, Curren$y tends to keep it real at all time.ByChris Tart20.0K Views
- Original Content16 Lines From "To Pimp A Butterfly" That Would Make A Great Status UpdateKendrick Lamar's most recent record's most "shareable content."ByNicholas DG90.5K Views
- Original Content25 Clever Lines From Lil Wayne's "Tha Carter" SeriesWe compile 25 Weezy F lines from "Tha Carter" series which remind us why Wayne is the metaphor king.ByMatt Aceto281.7K Views
- Original Content15 Hilarious 2 Chainz LinesHNHH takes a look at some of 2 Chainz best comedy from his ever-expanding discography.ByNikita Rathod268.5K Views
- Original ContentThe Most "Drake" Lines On "Nothing Was The Same"We take a look at some of the most Drizzy-like lines on his album "Nothing Was The Same."ByRose Lilah54.2K Views