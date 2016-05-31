lil wayne birdman feud
- MusicBirdman On Lil Wayne: "We Gotta Get This Sh-t Together"Birdman wants his feud with Lil Wayne to be patched up so as to not affect their children.By Alex Zidel
- Music50 Cent Declares Lil Wayne & Birdman Hug As "A Real Hip-Hop Moment"Birdman and Lil Wayne's reunion elicits a strong reaction from 50 Cent.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMartin Shkreli Has Allegedly Bought Lil Wayne's "Tha Carter V" Album; Streams Music Via PeriscopeThe infamous 'Pharma bro' claims to have acquired Lil Wayne's "Tha Carter V" album and leaks new music in a weird Periscope stream.By hnhh
- MusicLil Wayne Yells "Fuck Cash Money In They Ass" At Syracuse ShowBirdman's gonna be hurting after this one. By Angus Walker
- LifeLil Wayne Says Birdman Is No Longer FamilyThe father-son relationship between Birdman and Lil Wayne seems to be over; "...his last name isn't Carter, baby. He's not family," says Wayne in a recent interview. By Angus Walker
- BeefLil Wayne Takes A Hilarious Shot At Birdman Over His "Highly Questionable" AppearanceLil Wayne still has some great punchlines in him.By Trevor Smith
- NewsLil Wayne Says "F*ck The Birdman," Shares Plans For Two New AlbumsWayne had some important words for fans at his show in Phoenix.By Trevor Smith