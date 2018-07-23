lil boat 3
- NewsLil Yachty, Future, & Playboi Carti Join Forces For "Flex Up"After dropping his deluxe album, "Lil Boat 3.5," Lil Yachty released "Flex Up" featuring Future and Playboi Carti, with a paired video.By Ellie Spina
- MusicLil Yachty Reveals "Lil Boat 3.5" Release DateWith "Michigan Boy Boat" still in the pipeline, Lil Yachty takes to By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosLil Yachty & Future Embrace Imperfection With Glitchy "Pardon Me" VideoLil Yachty and Future release the new music video for "Pardon Me" off "Lil Boat 3."By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Yachty & G Herbo First Week Sales Projections RevealedLil Yachty and G Herbo both dropped some dope new music on Friday.By Alexander Cole
- NewsLil Yachty & Lil Keed Sure Do Love Their "Range Rover Sports Truck"Lil Yachty and Lil Keed make an interesting duo on "Range Rover Sports Truck."By Alexander Cole
- NewsLil Yachty, Lil Durk, & Young Thug Go Off On "Till The Morning""Till The Morning" is one of the standout tracks from Lil Yachty's "Lil Boat 3."By Alexander Cole
- NewsLil Yachty Unites With Future & Mike WiLL Made-It For "Pardon Me"Lil Yachty connects with two of Atlanta's finest, Future and Mike WiLL Made-It, to lay down the law on "Pardon Me."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLil Yachty Taps A$AP Rocky, Tyler The Creator & More On "Lil Boat 3" TracklistLil Yachty drops off the tracklist for "Lil Boat 3" ahead of the release on Friday.By Rose Lilah
- NewsLil Yachty Delivers "Split/Whole Time" Ahead Of "Lil Boat 3"Lil Yachty debuts a new single off the upcoming "Lil Boat 3."By Rose Lilah
- MusicLil Yachty Reveals Release Date For Next Song & Music VideoLil Yachty is releasing a new single prior to the release of "Lil Boat 3" on May 29th.By Alexander Cole
- MusicLil Yachty Announces "Lil Boat 3" Release DateLil Yachty comes through with some key information on his upcoming "Lil Boat 3" album, including the imminent release date. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLil Yachty, Drake & DaBaby Get Jiggy To "Oprah's Bank Account" On TrillerLil Yachty's new single with Drake and DaBaby, "Oprah's Bank Account", is definitely one to dance around to. By Noah C
- MusicLil Yachty Announces "Lil Boat 3"Lil Yachty confirms the release of "Lil Boat 3," which will include his new single "Oprah's Bank Account" with DaBaby and Drake.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Yachty Details How Drake & DaBaby Replaced Lizzo On "Oprah's Bank Account"Lil Yachty's lead single off of "Lil Boat 3" feature Drake and DaBaby but "Oprah's Bank Account" was originally supposed to feature Lizzo.By Aron A.
- MusicLil Yachty Taps Playboi Carti, Pi’erre Bourne For New Album "Lil Boat 3"Prepare to set sail on "Lil Boat 3."By Cole Blake
- SportsLil Yachty Hopes To Form The Wu-Tang Clan 2.0 With "Bout 8 Yung Fly N----z"Lil Yachty isn't going to let old mistakes get in the way of his Wu-Tang ambitions.By Devin Ch
- NewsLil Yachty Hypes Up "LB3" With His "Go Krazy, Go Stupid" FreestyleHeavy Mellow and Ronny J craft the perfect warm-up stencil for Lil Yachty.By Devin Ch
- MusicLil Yachty Teases "Lil Boat 3" Project Coming Soon With New Music ClipThird time's a charm. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicLil Yachty Says He Has Spent Over $2M On Jewelry In Q&A With FansLil Yachty also reveals he has more music with NBA Youngboy, Trippie Redd & Juice WRLD.By Aron A.