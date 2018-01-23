legislation
- MusicAtlanta City Council Move To Limit The Use Of Rap Lyrics In Trial: ReportThe legislation could have an impact on the YSL trial involving Young Thug. By Aron A.
- PoliticsBernie Sanders Seeks To Raise Minimum Wage to $17Bernie Sanders is once again asking Congress to raise the minimum wageBy Ben Mock
- PoliticsRAP Act Reintroduced In Congress, Aims To Ban Use Of Lyrics As Court EvidenceDemocratic congressmen Hank Johnson and Jamaal Bowman brought the bill back to attention.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- PoliticsNew York Senate Passes "Rap Music On Trial" Bill, Limits Use Of Lyrics As EvidenceThe state senate passed the "Rap Music on Trial" bill at the encouragement of Jay-Z and others.By Rex Provost
- MusicNY Lawmakers Want To Restrict The Use Of Rap Lyrics As Evidence In CourtThe "Rap Music On Trial" legislation is intended to protect First Amendment rights and prevent prosecutors from using artistic expression as evidence in criminal trials. By Aron A.
- SportsVanessa Bryant Demands Congress To Pass Helicopter Safety BillVanessa Bryant is hoping to save lives with some new legislation.By Alexander Cole
- CrimeCongress Approves Legislation Making Lynching A Federal Hate CrimeIt only took 120 years, but lynching is finally considered a federal hate crime in the U.S.By Kevin Goddard
- EntertainmentCalifornia Becomes The First State To Ban Hair DiscriminationCalifornia is making history.By Aida C.
- EntertainmentStatistics Show 98% Of "Sagging" Law Arrests Are Black People: ReportA new crime report yielded the numbers. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentSinger Billie Ellish Blasts Abortion-Ban & "B*tches In The F**king White House"Billie Ellish was not here for the problematic bill.By Aida C.
- EntertainmentModel Emily Ratajkowski Protests Anti-Abortion Laws By Posing NudeRihanna and Kylie Jenner also shared the opposing views. By Aida C.
- PoliticsMeek Mill & Van Jones Unveil New Bill To Reform Probation & Parole SystemMeek Mill and Van Jones continue to campaign for criminal justice reform.By Aron A.
- Society"Marijuana" Wins Big On Election Night 2018Big inroads for marijuana lovers in Michigan, Missouri, and Utah.By Devin Ch
- SocietyKanye West Gets Front-Row For Trump's Bill Signing That Will Make Him RicherThe bill will entail more income for musiciansBy Zaynab
- SocietyFlorida Teachers May Actually Be Allowed To Carry Guns In SchoolTrump's much-maligned notion is being seriously considered. By David Saric
- SocietyVermont Becomes First State To Legalize Recreational Pot Through LegislationThis makes Vermont the first state to legalize marijuana in this manner.
By David Saric