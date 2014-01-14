leaves
- BasketballDe’Aaron Fox Withdraws From A Depleted "Team USA"De'Aaron Fox's exit is a big blow to Team USA's FIBA-winning chances.By Devin Ch
- SportsJimmer Fredette Parts Ways With Warriors Summer League Team: ReportFredette was reportedly "over it."By Alexander Cole
- MusicG-Eazy Parties With Band Of Women After Halsey Break-UpG-Eazy is enjoying the single life with plenty of beautiful women on his side.By Alex Zidel
- SportsTony Parker Leaves Spurs, Signs With Charlotte Hornets For 2 Years At $10millTony Parker moves on after 17 seasons with the San Antonio Spurs.By Devin Ch
- NewsLyor Cohen Reportedly Leaves 300 Entertainment For Youtube MusicLyor Cohen is taking his talents over to Youtube.By Kevin Goddard
- InterviewsJoe Budden Talks Drake Feud; Later Walks Out On Ebro In The Morning InterviewBefore straight up walking out the interview, Joe Budden talks in depth about Drake beef with Ebro In The Morning.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsJay Sean Leaves Cash Money RecordsPop singer Jay Sean is no longer a member of Cash Money Records.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsJimmy Iovine Leaves Interscope RecordsJohn Janick to succeed Jimmy Iovine as Chairman, CEO of Interscope Records.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsMac Miller Leaves Rostrum RecordsAfter a four year run, Mac Miller has decided to leave Rostrum Records.By Kevin Goddard