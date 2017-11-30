lead
- MusicYNW Melly Trial: Lead Investigator Admits To Threatening WitnessesDay 15 of the case proceedings also brought forth potentially damning text messages sent by the accused rapper.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- AnticsAkon Weighs In On Jay Z's NFL Partnership: “Somebody Has To Lead”Akon weighs in on the Jay Z NFL partnership.By Kevin Goddard
- SocietyFlint Receives $77.7 Million In Funding To Fix Water ContaminationFunding is headed in the direction of Flint, Michigan after years of disrepair.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentTessa Thompson To Voice Lady In Disney's "Lady and the Tramp" RemakeTessa Thompson has yet another exciting role. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentMary J. Blige To Star In "Body Cam" About Cops Haunted By Black Youth They've KilledMary J. Blige lands a lead role in the anticipated film "Body Cam."By Chantilly Post
- MusicJaden Smith Talks Hanging With Frank Ocean, Combating Misogyny In Reddit AMAJaden Smith gives his takes on a variety of subjects during his Reddit AMA. By Matt F