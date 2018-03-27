law suit
- Original ContentMegan Thee Stallion Vs. Carl Crawford & 1501: A Complete HistoryHow did Megan Thee Stallion and 1501 Certified Entertainment get to this point?By Joshua Robinson
- MusicKendrick Lamar & The Weeknd Are Cleared After Rock Band Drops "Black Panther" Lawsuit"Pray For Me" gets a major win. By Karlton Jahmal
- Pop CultureJohnny Depp & Amber Heard's Violent Altercation DetailedIn a violent altercation, Amber Heard admittingly slams a door on Johnny Depp's head before punching him in the jaw, claiming that he was chasing her.By Bhaven Moorthy
- EntertainmentWendy Williams' Husband To Dip From Show With $10 Million PayoutWendy Williams' estranged husband Kevin Hunter allegedly set to receive $10 million dollar settlement. By Aida C.
- MusicSpotify Agrees To Pay $112 Million Settlement Over Copyright IssuesA number of artist will receive their fair share of the settlement package.By Devin Ch
- MusicLil Boosie Suing Mississippi Police For Pepper Spraying Him During Mall AltercationBoosie looking to get even with the Mississippi city. By Chantilly Post