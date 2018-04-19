latina
- Pop CultureBoyz II Men Singer Receives Backlash For Defending Gina Rodriguez's N-BombBecause she's Puerto Rican, it means she's black, so using the n-word is acceptable, according to the singer.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureEvelyn Lozada Gives NSFW Explanation Of Old Tweet After Saying She's "Afro-Latina"People are not happy with the television personality.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyCory Booker Thinks Rosario Dawson As First Lady Would Be "Incredible"Cory Booker has nothing but praise for the potential first-ever Latina First Lady.By Alex Zidel
- MusicCardi B Celebrates Becoming The First "Female Rapper" To Top Spotify's Global 50Cardi B breaks another innumerable streaming record.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentDascha Polanco Strips Naked For "Women's Health" Magazine ShootThe actress serves body positivity with softness.By Zaynab
- SportsAlex Rodriguez & Jennifer Lopez: "It Would Have Never Happened" 20 years agoThe athlete insists maturity would have been lacking at the time.By Zaynab
- MusicAzealia Banks Blames Cardi B For "Wild 'N Out" Drama: "I Got Set Up"In the latest turn of events, Azealia Banks is pinning the "Wild 'N Out" drama on Cardi B.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJennifer Lopez Flying Out To Complete "Quiero Dinero" With Cardi B & DJ KhaledThe BX legend touches down with the current queen of Highbridge.By Devin Ch