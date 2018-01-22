kyoto
- Original ContentA Brief History Of Nudity & Sexually Explicit Imagery In Hip-Hop Album ArtworkIn light of Meek Mill's controversial "Expensive Pain" artwork, we revisit some of Hip-Hop's most sexually explicit album covers.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicKanye West's Team Want Him To Distance Himself From A$AP Bari: ReportA$AP Bari was convicted of sexual assault last year.By Aron A.
- MusicTyga Sues Birdman & Lil Wayne Over $1 Million In Foiled RoyaltiesTyga is seeking royalties he feels he is owed from "Careless World" & "Hotel California."By Devin Ch
- Original ContentA Tyga Comeback Is ImminentTyga is making a return. We're here for it.By E Gadsby
- MusicTyga Announces Tour Dates In The Middle EastTyga is taking his talents to Western & South Asia.By Devin Ch
- Music VideosTyga Gets In His Feelings In "Hard2Look" VideoTyga gets his frustrations out at the boxing gym in "Hard2Look" video.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKim Kardashian Takes Spelling Advice From TygaTyga still assists his ex's family in any way he can. By Chantilly Post
- Music VideosTyga's Smooth Confessional "King Of The Jungle" Gets Video TreatmentTyga keeps the "Kyoto" visuals coming with "King of the Jungle."By Rose Lilah
- NewsTyga & Gucci Mane Link Up For New "Kyoto" Collab "Sip A Lil"Listen to Tyga's new Gucci Mane collab "Sip A Lil" off his new "Kyoto" album.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsTyga & Tory Lanez Link Up For New "Kyoto" Collab "Faithful"Listen to Tyga's new dancehall-inspired record "Faithful" featuring Tory Lanez.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsStream Tyga’s “Kyoto” AlbumTyga's anticipated new album "Kyoto" featuring 24 Hrs, Tory Lanez & Gucci Mane has arrived.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicStream Tyga’s “Kyoto” AlbumOut now, stream Tyga's new album "Kyoto" featuring Tory Lanez, Gucci Mane, & 24Hrs.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicTyga Talks Kylie Jenner, Birdman & New Album "Kyoto"Tyga visits "Everyday Struggle", goes on record about fractured relationships and promotes new album "Kyoto".By Devin Ch
- Music VideosTyga's "U Cry" Video Finds The Rapper In A Reflective StateTyga's latest visuals for "U Cry" hint at "Kyoto's" emotional scope. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTyga's "Kyoto" Tracklist Features Gucci Mane, Tory Lanez & MoreAs "Kyoto" looms, Tyga reveals the album's tracklist. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTyga Wanted After Failure To Pay Injured Fan: ReportTyga's got some lose ends to tie up. By Chantilly Post
- MusicTyga Thanks Hajime Sorayama For Making "Kyoto" Album ArtTyga shows some love to the man behind the "Kyoto" album art. By Matt F
- MusicTyga Stands By His Controversial "Kyoto" Album ArtworkTyga defends his creative expression.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTyga Announces New "Kyoto" Album, Shares Suggestive ArtworkTyga's album artwork will surely turn some heads. By Mitch Findlay