kumail nanjiani
- Pop CultureKumail Nanjiani Net Worth 2024: What Is The Actor Worth?Unveil Kumail Nanjiani's journey from a comedic talent to a distinguished figure in film and TV.By Rain Adams
- Pop CultureMarvel Casts Newcomer Iman Vellani As "Ms. Marvel" In Disney+ SeriesThis will be the teen's first major role as she takes on the character of Kamala Khan, Marvel's first Muslim character with her own book.By Erika Marie
- RandomKumail Nanjiani's Dad Owns Socks With Shirtless Picture Of His Son On ThemKumail Nanjiani returned home to find an odd pair of socks.By Cole Blake
- TVPornhub Gifted Kumail Nanjiani With 10-Year SubscriptionKumail Nanjiani's new ripped physique is paying off in more ways than one. By Dominiq R.
- Pop CultureKumail Nanjiani Gets Absolutely Shredded For Marvel MovieEven Kumail is surprised.By Alex Zidel
- Entertainment"Silicon Valley" Comes To An End On HBO With Their Sixth SeasonThe show will air its sixth, and final, season later this year.By hnhh
- Entertainment"The Twilight Zone" First Episode Is Available To StreamStream the new episode of "The Twilight Zone" right here. By Mitch Findlay
- Entertainment"Men In Black" Spin-Off Adds Les Twins, Stars Chris Hemsworth & Tessa ThompsonBut where's Will Smith?By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentSeth Rogen's Netflix Comedy Special To Include Post Malone & Tiffany HaddishSeth Rogen is bringing an all-star cast to his "Hilarity for Charity" Netflix special. By Matthew Parizot