kingpin
- SportsDavid Ortiz's Alleged Shooting Mastermind Arrested In Colombia: ReportThe man was allegedly a drug kingpin.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDavid Ortiz Released From Hospital, Will Continue Rehab In Dominican RepublicAfter undergoing three surgeries to his gunshot wound, Red Sox legend David Ortiz has been returned home.By Devin Ch
- SocietyEl Chapo Sentenced To Life In PrisonEl Chapo was sentenced to life +30 years today.By Alex Zidel
- SocietyEl Chapo's Most Outrageous Trial Revelations: Spyware, Torture & Live BurialsEl Chapo lived a thousand lives in his 30 years as a Narco trafficker.By Devin Ch
- SocietyEl Chapo Meets His "Narcos" Doppelganger, Actor Admits: "He’s A Bit Intimidating"The actor who plays El Chapo on "Narcos" met his maker on Monday.By Devin Ch
- SocietyEl Chapo's Sons Helped Him Kill A "Narcoreporter" Who Crossed The LineFamily matters to "El Chapo" Guzman. By Devin Ch
- SocietyEl Chapo's Wife Has A "Special Xmas Gift" In The Works For Her HubbyEl Chapo's family ties stay with him for life.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentNetflix Cancels "Daredevil" After Three SeasonsGoodbye Matt Murdock.By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyA Heartbroken "El Chapo" Requests A Hug From His Wife During TrialA tragic love story takes shape in the unlikeliest of circumstances.By Devin Ch
- Gaming"Daredevil" Season 3 Features An Emotional "Mass Effect" Easter Egg"Mass Effect" has serious influence. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Narcos: Mexico" Drops Off Action Fueled 2:30 Minute Trailer: Watch"Narcos" heads to Mexico. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Daredevil" Star Vincent D'Onofrio Hints At Playing Kingpin In A "Spider-Man" FilmHe's been the best Kingpin so far. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Daredevil" Season 3 Continues Promo Run With Kingpin Focused TrailerThe Kingpin is ready for a mighty return. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Daredevil" Season 3 Trailer Highlights The Kingpin & Matt Murdock's Opposing EnergiesDaredevil and his arch nemesis reunite. By Karlton Jahmal
- Music50 Cent Revisits Anniversary Of Date He Survived 9 Gunshots At Close Range50 Cent sobers up once a year, every year on the same date.By Devin Ch
- SocietyMan Charged With Trafficking Enough Fentanyl To Kill 10 Million PeopleAuthorities were able to seize this massive amount of opioids By David Saric
- Original ContentRelive 5 Classic Moments From "Paid In Full"Celebrate the 15th anniversary of "Paid In Full."
By Matt F
- NewsG5New York stand up.By Mitch Findlay