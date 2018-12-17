king of r&b debate
- MusicMario Crowns Himself "King Of R&B"Mario has claimed the title of "King of R&B" for himself in terms of pure skill, rather than popularity or the volume of one's catalogue.By Lynn S.
- MusicTory Lanez Weighs In On 'King Of R&B' Debate, Names His Top 5You gotta think you're the best at what you do. By Noah C
- GramJacquees Shows Love To R&B Kings Chris Brown & Trey Songs For Their Support“Thank you to the Kings of R&b who I looked up to the most” - Jacquees.By Kevin Goddard
- Music VideosJacquees & Birdman Team Up For "MIA" VideoJacquees is doing his best to ramp up the "king of r&b" debate.By Alexander Cole
- MusicTank Shares Mock Poster For "Kings Of R&B" Tour With Chris Brown, R. Kelly, & MoreA "Kings of R&B" tour would be the perfect way to settle the debate.By Alex Zidel
- MusicWiz Khalifa Backs Out Of "King Of R&B" Talk, Says Next Album Won't Be SingingWiz Khalifa also confirmed "2009" with Curren$y will be out next year.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJacquees Doubles Down On "King Of R&B" Title In Front Of Keith SweatJacquees is not backing down.By Milca P.