Killshot
- MusicMGK Thinks Eminem Beef Turned The Masses Against HimAfter engaging in a heated war with Eminem, Machine Gun Kelly admits the public wanted little to do with "Hotel Diablo."By Mitch Findlay
- Numbers6ix9ine Just Broke Eminem's Youtube Debut Record With "GOOBA"Tekashi 6ix9ine's "GOOBA" has garnered the most views in 24 hours for a hip hop video in Youtube's history, breaking Eminem's previous record with "Killshot" in 2018.By Lynn S.
- BeefMachine Gun Kelly Disses Eminem On "Rap Devil" AnniversaryMGK looks back on "Rap Devil" one year later.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentMachine Gun Kelly Fought Valiantly On "Rap Devil": 1 Year LaterLet's talk about it. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicObie Trice Reflects On Eminem & Machine Gun Kelly's BeefObie Trice still has love for the Shady movement. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicBoogie Jokes With Eminem: "I Wrote The Machine Gun Kelly Diss"Eminem and Boogie give a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of "Rainy Days."By Alex Zidel
- MusicMachine Gun Kelly Clowns Eminem For Not Performing "Killshot"Machine Gun Kelly dons the devil horns once again. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicEminem Calls Machine Gun Kelly A "Co*ksucker" On StageEminem's energy toward Machine Gun Kelly hasn't changed in the slightest. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicRedman Claims One Line Was Crossed In Eminem Vs. Machine Gun Kelly BeefWhen it comes to Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly's spirited tilt, even Reggie Noble has his limits. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentKillshot Averted: Why Machine Gun Kelly Is Prospering In 2019Despite Eminem and his fanbase believing that he'd dealt MGK's career a fatal blow, all signs point to the Cleveland MC capitalizing off his new-found notoriety.By Robert Blair
- MusicMachine Gun Kelly Issues Reminder To Eminem: "Fuck Rap God"MGK isn't backing down.By Milca P.
- SportsEminem, Cardi B, Travis Scott Among Most Googled Artists Of 2018Meek Mill, "Black Panther," and "Fortnite" were some of the most popular search terms.By Alex Zidel
- MusicEminem's "Killshot" Beat Was Originally Produced For GiggsIllaDaProducer explained how "Killshot" came aboutBy Aron A.
- MusicHavoc Endorses Eminem: "If I Doubted Slim Shady For A Second, I Played Myself!"Havoc makes it clear where his loyalties lie. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicEminem's "Killshot" Is The Second-Most Streamed Song Of The WeekEminem just falls short of Kanye and Lil Pump's numbers.By Milca P.
- MusicEminem's "Killshot" Ties Him With Lil Wayne For Third Most Top 10 Hits Among RappersEminem's "Killshot" debuts at #3 on the Billboard Hot 100.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentTop Tracks: Eminem's "KILLSHOT" Hits #1 Once AgainEminem's Machine Gun Kelly diss, "KILLSHOT," is #1 for the second week in a row. By Patrick Lyons
- MusicEminem's MGK Diss "KILLSHOT" Likely To Debut in Top 10 On Billboard Hot 100Machine Gun Kelly's "Rap Devil" debuted at number 13.By Aron A.