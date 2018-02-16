killmonger
- Pop CultureMichael B. Jordan Is Open To Returning As Killmonger In 'Black Panther' SequelThe 33-year-old is adding that a return to the film will "always" be on the table. By Madusa S.
- MoviesM’Baku Actor Wants To Be The Villain In "Black Panther 2"M'Baku actor, Winston Duke, wants to be the main antagonist in "Black Panther 2."By Dominiq R.
- EntertainmentKevin Feige Addresses "Black Panther 2" Killmonger RumorsIt's not looking hopeful. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentMichael B. Jordan Flexes His Gun Skills In BTS "Black Panther" Training FootageKillmonger goes hard. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentMichael B. Jordan May Return As Killmonger In "Black Panther" SequelIt appears as though a "Black Panther" sequel is on the way.By Alexander Cole
- Entertainment"Black Panther" Ending Went Through Reshoots Due To Killmonger's Last WordsKillmonger's end was originally different. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentMichael B. Jordan & Margot Robbie Reflect On Shooting "In the Nude"Michael B. Jordan and Margot Robbie talk about what it's like to act in the nude, while an entire production crew watches their every move.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentMarvel Introduces New Killmonger Comic Mini-SeriesBlack Panther's infamous villain gets a backstory. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentMichael B. Jordan Surprises Students With School Visit & Inspirational SpeechMichael B Jordan just made a group of kids very happy. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentMichael B. Jordan Believes Killmonger Would Have Been Clutch AF Against ThanosWould Killmonger's presence have helped change the tides of the "Infinity War?"By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentMichael B. Jordan Gets Bullied By Charlamagne Tha God On "The Breakfast Club"Michael B. Jordan speaks on life after Killmonger in the latest "Breakfast Club."By Matthew Parizot
- MusicKendrick Lamar Covets Part In "Black Panther" SequelKendrick is calling dibs on a cameo if the "Black Panther" sequel goes into production.By Devin Ch
- ReviewsBlack Panther's Killmonger Is The Best Supervillain Since The Dark Knight's JokerMichael B. Jordan's Killmonger is the best comic movie villain since Heath Ledger's Joker.By Karlton Jahmal