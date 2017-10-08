kevin lee
- GramCoach K Reacts After Receiving Honorary Doctorate DegreeCoach K recently received a Doctorate Degree Of Humane Letters from Saint. Augustine's University.By Alexander Cole
- TVQuavo To Judge "Making The Band" Atlanta AuditionsQuavo and 112 are joining Monica and Quality Control's Pee Thomas and Coach K as judges for the Atlanta auditions of Diddy's "Making The Band" reboot.By Lynn S.
- Original ContentCoach K Drops Gems & Shares Untold Stories About Jeezy & Migos Come UpFrom having to retrieve the recording files for Migos "YRN" to having to pay DJ Drama to host Young Jeezy's "Streets Iz Watching," Coach K opened up at Red Bull Music Festival. By Aron A.
- Original ContentQC's Co-Founder Coach K Has Plans To Preserve The Culture On All FrontsINTERVIEW: Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee has taken on a duty to keep the culture alive. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureDJ Envy Suffers Wrath Of The Internet Following Yung Miami Shooting QuestionThe public was appalled.By Erika Marie
- SportsKevin Lee Prefers Kamaru Usman Fight To Conor McGregorLee wants his shot at the welterweight title.By Alexander Cole
- MusicQuality Control's Pierre Thomas And Coach K Discuss Hip-Hop TakeoverPierre "Pee" Thomas and Coach K, CEO and COO of Quality Control Music, sat down with Billboard for a candid interview. By hnhh
- SportsUFC 216: Twitter Reacts to Tony Ferguson's Victory Over Kevin LeeFerguson nabs the interim title.By Milca P.