Kerrion Franklin
- GramKerrion Franklin Released From Jail, Gives Shoutout To Dad Kirk Franklin, MotherHe suggested that he has "1 more case left to handle."By Erika Marie
- CrimeKerrion Franklin Gives Interview From Jail, Says He Was "Framed"Kirk Franklin's estranged son was arrested days ago after police claimed he was found driving the vehicle of a missing woman who is presumed to be murdered.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureKerrion Franklin Speaks About His Arrest With Larry Reid From Behind BarsAfter being arrested for allegedly driving the car of a murder victim, Kerrion Franklin gives his side of the story from behind bars. By Brianna Lawson
- LifeKirk Franklin's Son Kerrion Arrested In Los Angeles Without Bond: ReportThe 33-year-old was reportedly arrested early on Sunday morning.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKirk Franklin's Son Accuses His Mom Of Assault On IG LiveKirk Franklin's son accused his mother of abuse and assault while on Instagram Live.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureKirk Franklin Speaks Out About Expletive-Filled Phone Call With His SonKirk Franklin says he respects his son Kerrion in his first interview since their private conversation was leaked.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureSteve Harvey Calls Out Kirk Franklin's Son For Leaking Private CallSteve Harvey says Kirk Franklin's estranged son "had it coming" after leaking an expletive-filled phone call.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureKirk Franklin's Estranged Son Accuses Father Of Physical AbuseKirk Franklin's estranged son, Kerrion Franklin, says the gospel artist was verbally and physically abusive. By Alex Zidel