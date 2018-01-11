keisha bottoms
- GossipTiny's Friend Sabrina Peterson Accuses T.I. Of Holding A Gun To Her HeadSabrina Peterson makes serious accusations against T.I., claiming that the rapper held a gun to her head in front of children.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeSix Atlanta Officers Charged For Tasering Black Students22-year-old Messiah Young and 20-year-old Taniyah Pilgrim were confronted in their car by police during the Atlanta protest, who tasered them and used excessive force.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentAtlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms Hilariously Roasted For Mac & Cheese Making AbilitiesAtlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms has a pretty good sense of humour. By Chantilly Post
- MusicT.I. & Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms Team Up For Thanksgiving Meal GiveawayT.I. uses his political connections to bring turkeys to the elderly for Thanksgiving.By Aron A.
- MusicAtlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms Celebrates Jay-Z & Beyonce's ReignMayor Keisha Bottoms has nothing but love for The Carters. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJeezy Literally Runs The Streets Of Atlanta In 10K Race For CharityThe Atlanta legend was joined by mayor Keisha Bottoms for the 10K race.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJeezy Signs Up To Run A Race For Charity Alongside Atlanta's MayorJeezy gets in shape to help the kids.By Matthew Parizot
- PoliticsT.I. & Killer Mike Among Members Of Atlanta Mayor's Transition TeamMayor Keisha Bottoms recruits diverse members of Atlanta's community for her transition team. By Aron A.