- Movies"The Flash" Director Teases Titular Character's New CostumeThe "It Chapter Two" and "The Flash" director shared a glimpse of Barry Allen's new suit to his Instagram page.By EJ Panaligan
- Movies"Zack Snyder's Justice League" Has Arrived On HBO Max: Twitter ReactsThe long-awaited Snyder Cut of "Justice League" has finally arrived, and fans have a lot to say about it.By Joshua Robinson
- Movies"Zack Snyder's Justice League" Leaked Early By HBO Max"Zack Snyder's Justice League" was accidentally released ten days early on HBO Max.By Alex Zidel
- Movies"Black Panther" Comics Author Ta-Nehisi Coates To Write "Superman" Reboot Script"Black Panther" and "Captain America" comics author, Ta-Nehisi Coates, is set to write the script for the upcoming "Superman" reboot. By Deja Goode
- Pop CultureThe "Justice League" Snyder Cut Finally Has A Release DateThe film is going to be released in March following immeasurable hype.By hnhh
- TV"Justice League" Confirmed As 4-Hour Movie, Not Mini-SeriesWhile it was never confirmed, fans expected "Justice League" to come out as a mini-series. By hnhh
- MoviesJared Leto Is Returning As The JokerJared Leto will reportedly be reprising his controversial role as The Joker in Zack Snyder's upcoming "Justice League" cut. By Mitch Findlay
- MoviesWarner Bros. Denies Ray Fisher's "Justice League" Abuse AccusationsWarner says Ray refuses to cooperate with investigations. By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesZack Snyder Shares New Steppenwolf Design From His "Justice League" CutThe Snyder Cut is coming. By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesZack Snyder Shares "Justice League" Clip With Black Suit SupermanIn the flesh. By Karlton Jahmal
- Movies"Justice League" Snyder Cut Is Finally ComingAt long last, the anticipated "Snyder Cut" of "Justice League" is set to be released in 2021. By Mitch Findlay
- MoviesBen Affleck Reaffirms His Stance On Playing Batman AgainThat'll be a no from me...By Karlton Jahmal
- Movies"Superman: Red Son" Trailer Reveals An Intriguing New DirectionIt's Superman like you've never seen him before. By Mitch Findlay
- MoviesJason Momoa Teases More Glimpses Of The "Justice League" Snyder CutRelease the Snyder Cut!By Karlton Jahmal
- Original ContentThe Best Comic Book Shows Of All TimeThe comic shows that shaped generations. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentJohnny Depp Reportedly Tried To Get Amber Heard Dropped From "Aquaman"When love goes wrong. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentEzra Miller & Grant Morrison Are Writing Their Own Script For "The Flash" MovieAnother day, another "Flash" debacle. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentBen Affleck Opens Up About Leaving "Batman" BehindBen Affleck made the transition with "Bat Honor" in check. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentDC's "Shazam!" Trailer Features A Well-Placed Eminem Song"Shazam" looks so crazy, it just might work. By Mitch Findlay
- Movies"Aquaman" Projected To Earn $1 Billion At Worldwide Box Office"Aquaman" may save DC.By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Young Justice" Reboot Gets Action Packed New TrailerBetter late than never. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Aquaman" Star Jason Momoa Details One Integral Problem With His CostumeMomoa had to learn to hold it. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Aquaman" Director James Wan Releases Two New Photos From AtlantisKing Orm and Vulko look regal. By Karlton Jahmal